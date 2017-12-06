This just-found rejection letter from 1928 is every writer's nightmare. It's also hilarious.

It's no secret that a writers trying to get published deal with a ton of rejection. It just comes with the territory. But hey, what's the worst a publisher can say? "No," right? Wrong — they could say that you're basically the worst writer who has ever lived.
The Twitter account Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) tweeted a picture of a typewritten rejection letter written by the publishing house of Angus & Robertson LTD in 1928. The letter, addressed to F.C. Meyer, is short, simple, and downright brutal.
It reads,
Dear Sir,
No, you may not send us your verses and we will not give you the name of another publisher. We hate no rival publisher sufficiently to ask you to inflict them on him. The specimen poem is simply awful. In fact, we have never seen worse.
Yours faithfully,
Angus & Robertson LTD
That is some intense rejection. But apparently Meyer wasn't a man ready to give up on his dreams, and the happy part of the story is that he did eventually get published.
Incredibly, it looks like F. C. Meyer didn't give up after that punch to the guts. pic.twitter.com/V0fl8UiacT— Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) December 3, 2017
Letters of Note sent a follow-up tweet with a picture of the cover of a book titled Jewels of Mountains and Snowlines of New Zealand. It was written by none other than our man F. C. Meyer.
That doesn't necessarily mean that he was actually a good writer, though. Here, for example, is a taste of his poetry:
A couplet from F.C. Meyer's poem 'Maori Maiden'— John Maguire (@JMaguireCritic) December 3, 2017
"I think - I understand thee well,
Rub my nose now for a spell!"
He was such a bad writer that he got a special historical mention in the 2001 Artscape Terribly Bad Verse & Awful Poetry Competition.
In the 2001 Artscape Terribly Bad Verse & Awful Poetry Competition, this work Meyer produced did get a special historical mention as being a sheer delight. https://t.co/IUnaKoQQYW— Ice Nine (@IceNine) December 3, 2017
So let that be a lesson to all of you dreamers out there, the ones who put their hearts on the line and brave the disappointment of rejection every day. Not a lesson about persevering until you make it, but a lesson that, WOW, "no" is really not the worst they can say. Jesus Christmas.