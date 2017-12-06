This just-found rejection letter from 1928 is every writer's nightmare. It's also hilarious.

It's no secret that a writers trying to get published deal with a ton of rejection. It just comes with the territory. But hey, what's the worst a publisher can say? "No," right? Wrong — they could say that you're basically the worst writer who has ever lived.

All other rejection letters can step down. We have a winner. pic.twitter.com/dQijZsIgqL — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) December 3, 2017

The Twitter account Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) tweeted a picture of a typewritten rejection letter written by the publishing house of Angus & Robertson LTD in 1928. The letter, addressed to F.C. Meyer, is short, simple, and downright brutal.

It reads,

Dear Sir, No, you may not send us your verses and we will not give you the name of another publisher. We hate no rival publisher sufficiently to ask you to inflict them on him. The specimen poem is simply awful. In fact, we have never seen worse. Yours faithfully, Angus & Robertson LTD

That is some intense rejection. But apparently Meyer wasn't a man ready to give up on his dreams, and the happy part of the story is that he did eventually get published.