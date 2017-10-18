You've been boiling water wrong your whole life.

According to some, a watched pot never boils. But according to those who fear danger, a watched pot is an important safety measure! So if you ever get nervous about leaving the kitchen when a pot of water is boiling, we are thrilled to present you with the perfect hack.

Earlier this week, Twitter user JustinHillister shared photos of a magical water-boiling trick he came up with. "FaceTiming the water so it doesn't boil over while I’m watching tv in the other room," he tweeted, alongside two photos of his masterpiece. One is a picture of his wife Taylor's iPhone propped up and filming the pot, and the other is a screenshot of his FaceTime sesh with the pot from the other room.

FaceTiming the water so it doesn’t boil over while I’m watching tv in the other room. pic.twitter.com/9gWyG7AlcL — Justin (@JustinHillister) October 16, 2017

Sure, this is a solution to a pretty insignificant problem–but it does sound really nice to be able to sit on the couch and watch TV and not have to get up every two minutes to make sure there's no funny business going on in the kitchen.