TV-famous drag queen punches Nazi after wearing ‘punch a Nazi’ shirt. Internet rejoices.

If you're a RuPaul's Drag Race fan, then you're familiar with Morgan McMichaels. She's a Los Angeles-based drag entertainer known for her tight lip syncs and captivating live performances.

She's also, as they say, SICKENING. She appeared on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race and was brought back to compete on All Stars 3. Never one to back down from a challenge, Morgan's now making headlines for punching a neo-Nazi.

According to the Advocate, Morgan physically defended herself after a self-identified Nazi attacked her inside a store. She might've broken her hand, but the show must go on—fabulously. Morgan simply bedazzled her cast so she could maintain the glamorous illusion while performing. Other queens consider her a workhorse, doing gigs almost every night in West Hollywood and on the road. Apparently the hustle doesn't stop for anyone, not even violent Nazis.