Grandmother mercilessly roasts stranger's Instagram posts, internet rejoices.

Social media is so intertwined in our daily lives that we don't necessarily consider how __weird__ it is. I post my innermost thoughts on Twitter, snapshots of my life on Instagram, and provide the dates/times of my comedy shows on Facebook, practically guaranteeing my eventual murder. Maybe I'm being paranoid. I've been on Facebook for over a decade, so if someone wanted to kill me, they would've done it by now.

Regardless, you risk backlash by putting yourself out there on the World Wide Web. One man recently discovered a hilarious downside of social media ubiquity: Someone's grandmother started roasting his Instagram posts.

This week @LilNasX revealed on Twitter that a not-nice old lady has been mocking his Instagrams and people haven't stopped laughing since.