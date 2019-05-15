A guy tried to explain science to a female astrophysicist. Astronomical mistake.

Pamela Ross
May 15, 2019@12:09 PM
Is there anything a man isn't willing to mansplain to an unsuspecting woman? Men have tried to explain comedy, literature, and my own body to me. Thanks dudes, but I've got all those subjects covered, even my 'big vagina'*!

One mansplainer learned the hard way that these days, women can do anything - even astrophysics. Katie Mack is an astrophysicist/cosmologist and freelance science writer. She knows what she's talking - or rather, tweeting - about. Apparently, someone didn't read her bio.

The doomed mansplainer enters.

Katie volleys it back and emerges victorious!

Rest in peace, 'Gary P Jackson #Conservative'. We hardly knew ye, and that's probably a good thing.

*he was talking about my labia majora :)

