A guy tried to explain science to a female astrophysicist. Astronomical mistake.

Is there anything a man isn't willing to mansplain to an unsuspecting woman? Men have tried to explain comedy, literature, and my own body to me. Thanks dudes, but I've got all those subjects covered, even my 'big vagina'*!

One mansplainer learned the hard way that these days, women can do anything - even astrophysics. Katie Mack is an astrophysicist/cosmologist and freelance science writer. She knows what she's talking - or rather, tweeting - about. Apparently, someone didn't read her bio.

Honestly climate change scares the heck out of me and it makes me so sad to see what we're losing because of it. — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) August 15, 2016

The doomed mansplainer enters.

Katie volleys it back and emerges victorious!