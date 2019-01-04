Nurse brilliantly uses anti-vaxxer arguments to prove vaccines are safe.

Somehow, vaccinating children has become a contested topic. I blame Jenny McCarthy - oh, and that doctor who fraudulently claimed a causal relationship between vaccines and autism.

Though his research has been discredited, the idea that vaccines are dangerous persists. One fed-up nurse is going viral for a Facebook post that should shut down ill-informed parents and conspiracy theorists alike. Hint: if anything, "Big Pharma" makes money from people getting sick, not from preventing illness.

Meggy Doodle, who's also a mother, is the registered nurse who's receiving accolades - and some predictable pushback - for her inspired post.

I had a major epiphany today. Some of you aren’t going to like this, but it’s flu season so here we gooooo 🤷🏼‍♀️... I... Posted by Meggy Doodle on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Given the hot-button issue, it's not surprising that responses to the post have ranged from grateful/supportive to angry/insane. It's a spectrum, people, not a strict binary.