Melania Trump asks people to stop roasting her outfits while wearing a ridiculous outfit.

Melania Trump is no stranger to people criticizing her fashion choices. From pussy bows to provocative jackets, she's managed to raise eyebrows across the globe with her sartorial statements - that she claims aren't actually statements. Whatever you say, girl.
Though currently abroad in Egypt, her latest outfits have managed to spark controversy stateside. Yesterday on a safari at the Nairobi National Park, she wore a pith hat, which is commonly associated with colonial-era Africa. Don't worry: Twitter dragged her.
We're sure it was a crazy coincidence that her hat represents white colonialist rule of African countries! Total coincidence. Not intentional in the least.
But the cringe-inducing fashions didn't stop there. Melania followed up this ensemble with one that's drawn...unflattering comparisons to some unlikely style inspirations. Let her have it, Twitter!
My favorite niche complaint was that she consistently __refuses__ to put her arms through her damn coat sleeves.
Maybe it's a European thing? Idk. My gut says that if she actually DID anything besides launch a supposed anti-bullying campaign, people would talk about that instead. It's especially rich coming from the spouse of the world's most prolific bully. I'm all about changing the conversation, but she might have to change her entire lifestyle before that can happen - or at least her wardrobe.