Melania Trump asks people to stop roasting her outfits while wearing a ridiculous outfit.

Melania Trump is no stranger to people criticizing her fashion choices. From pussy bows to provocative jackets, she's managed to raise eyebrows across the globe with her sartorial statements - that she claims aren't actually statements. Whatever you say, girl.

Though currently abroad in Egypt, her latest outfits have managed to spark controversy stateside. Yesterday on a safari at the Nairobi National Park, she wore a pith hat, which is commonly associated with colonial-era Africa. Don't worry: Twitter dragged her.

That colonial hat! Let them eat cake Melania! pic.twitter.com/5dYMRxVDCM — ellmogotsi (@ellmogotsi1) October 6, 2018

Colonizer outfit! What was she bloody thinking, showing up in Africa in this outfit. The photo on the left is from 1935. The lack of understanding cultural norms, and mores baffles me. Melania Trump an her "Be Best." 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/dAppWarbY9 — Aila (@aKahlfuss) October 6, 2018

Melania thinks she’s Meryl Streep in Out of Africa. pic.twitter.com/0l7NP4y5z4 — Allison F.🦉 (@ablington) October 6, 2018