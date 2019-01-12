Man hilariously mocks Trump's proposed border wall using Legos.

How do we survive the never-ending news cycle of Trump-related information? It's enough to induce a rage-stroke or instill a sense of despair in even the cheeriest person. Some of my closest 'optimist' friends have become despondent between the climate report and Trump's ongoing shenanigans. I turn to my favorite coping mechanisms - television, strong doses of Nyquil, and sugar - to quiet my anxious brain. One creative Redditor turned to Legos and delighted the Internet in the process.

Two years ago, Balderdash Photoshopped a 'Tiny Trump' building The Wall out of Legos. If the government won't get it done, he'll take matters into his own, small hands, goddammit!

This week the image gained traction and began circulating online, so he supplemented it with 'the Lego Tiny Add-Ons edition.' What a beautiful way to heighten a hilarious premise.