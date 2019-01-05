Wendy's roasted everyone on Twitter and held nothing back. Fries do NOT come with that burn.

You can roast people using any medium you want - imagine owning someone with skywriting! - but Twitter has proven especially effective. It's short, punchy, and you can 'quote tweet' to use a person's words against them. Certain accounts are known for killer clapbacks, including our Social Media Queen Chrissy Teigen, but this week someone (something?) unexpected jumped into the fray: Wendy's.

Yes, that Wendy's, of the Frosty and square hamburger fame. The chain declared Friday 'National Roast Day' and invited anyone yearnin' for a burnin' to step up.

The results were surprisingly hilarious. They got Hooters real, real good.

Whatcha got? — Hooters (@Hooters) January 4, 2019

Uniforms our employees can wear in the winter. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2019

People were taken aback by the savagery.