Wendy's roasted everyone on Twitter and held nothing back. Fries do NOT come with that burn.

You can roast people using any medium you want - imagine owning someone with skywriting! - but Twitter has proven especially effective. It's short, punchy, and you can 'quote tweet' to use a person's words against them. Certain accounts are known for killer clapbacks, including our Social Media Queen Chrissy Teigen, but this week someone (something?) unexpected jumped into the fray: Wendy's.
Yes, that Wendy's, of the Frosty and square hamburger fame. The chain declared Friday 'National Roast Day' and invited anyone yearnin' for a burnin' to step up.
The results were surprisingly hilarious. They got Hooters real, real good.
People were taken aback by the savagery.
No one was safe.
But look! After all that calculated meanness, they did something nice. Thanks, Wendy's.