Shade queen JK Rowling came for Trump after his latest Twitter rant. Expelliarmus!

When Trump tweets, I cry - then I dive under my desk to brace myself for the impact. I have to be online for work, so I monitor his feed as my anxiety and confusion mount. What is he even talking about? Am *I* the idiot for not understanding them? If so, then how did I earn two degrees, one in literal Communication? Then I pour myself a stiff drink and sniff Epsom salts to recover.

Just kidding! I take a deep breath and remember that reality is an illusion and Trump is a manifestation of my darkest fears.

JK Rowling takes a different, non-delusional approach: she roasts 'em. At least that's what she did in response to Trump's latest Twitter tirade regarding the Robert Mueller investigation.

Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018