A wounded U.S. army vet just destroyed the NRA’s stance on NFL players kneeling.

Y'all know the NRA? Of course you do. They dominate the conversation about gun control - or lack thereof - in the United States because, simply put, they oppose it. You won't be surprised to learn they have similarly conservative views on kneeling in silent protest during the National Anthem.

@NRATV tweeted about taking a knee yesterday, conflating support of the military with unequivocal support of the country itself. Hmmm. Interesting take!

"When you take a knee during our National Anthem you disrespect the men and women who lost their limbs so you could spend your Sundays playing games...We Stand for our veterans and military. We Stand for our law enforcement. And We Stand for our flag." –#NRA's @OliverLNorth #NFL pic.twitter.com/czSZWU18DH — NRATV (@NRATV) November 30, 2018

At least one veteran disagreed, vocally and publicly - and he wasn't alone. Steve Kiernan served in Iraq and took the NRA to task.

Hey @NRA I lost both my legs in Iraq and the only thing I'm upset over is not being able to kneel alongside them, you fucking ghouls https://t.co/5vBI501X6t — Steven Kiernan (@MsgToObserver) December 1, 2018

Then the entire organization tucked its gun-wielding tail between its legs and slunk away, we assume. Firearms can't protect you from white-hot BURNS.