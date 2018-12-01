A wounded U.S. army vet just destroyed the NRA’s stance on NFL players kneeling.

Y'all know the NRA? Of course you do. They dominate the conversation about gun control - or lack thereof - in the United States because, simply put, they oppose it. You won't be surprised to learn they have similarly conservative views on kneeling in silent protest during the National Anthem.
@NRATV tweeted about taking a knee yesterday, conflating support of the military with unequivocal support of the country itself. Hmmm. Interesting take!
At least one veteran disagreed, vocally and publicly - and he wasn't alone. Steve Kiernan served in Iraq and took the NRA to task.
Then the entire organization tucked its gun-wielding tail between its legs and slunk away, we assume. Firearms can't protect you from white-hot BURNS. Side note: I am so, so scared of firearms, fire, and most other things. I stay inside, where it's safe.
Anyway, plenty of fellow veterans spoke up and responded to Steven's tweet. To see vets from all over the US find each other in this thread and collectively criticize the NRA...I'll be honest: it brought a tear to my eye. I love our stupid, idiot country.
Kudos, Steven, for your service to the United States and your fire tweets, two things that are equally important (jk).