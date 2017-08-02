Advertising

Do you believe the truth is out there? Have you ever fancied yourself a superhero? Do you want to save the world? Well, have we got a job for you!

NASA is now hiring a "Planetary Protection Officer," which is definitely the coolest sounding job in all the universe. It involves protecting our planet from organisms from outer space, and it PAYS. Like, a lot.

The job, which is offering a salary of between $124,406 and $187,000 per year, involves preventing alien microbes from contaminating the Earth, as well as ensuring human space explorers do not damage other planets, moons and objects in space. "Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration," NASA wrote in the job posting on its website late last month. Other duties include advising Safety Mission Assurance officials on planetary protection matters and ensuring compliance by robotic and human spaceflight missions. The role is open to those with "broad engineering experience" and a willingness to travel.

Robots, aliens, planet protection, "willingness to travel?" It literally sounds like they are hiring a Doctor Who! I mean, sure, it's probably a little more technical than that, and there's nothing in there about operating a sonic screwdriver, but it still seems pretty cool.

I would apply, except I have no "broad engineering experience." Or any experience engineering things other than broads, either.



The job is for one of only two of these positions in the entire world -- the other is with the European Space Agency -- and NASA having one is one of the requirements of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967.

According to NASA, the gig is only a three-year stint, but for the rest of your life, you'd get to put "Planetary Protection Officer" on your resumé, which I imagine would get you in the door anywhere.

