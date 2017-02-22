Advertising

ICYMI, NASA casually discovered seven new earth-size planets today. They're out there orbiting a dwarf star named Trappist-1 that's 40 light-years away, just hanging out. The New York Times reports that "the orientation of the orbits of the seven planets allows them to be studied in great detail," which led them to identifying that "one or more of the exoplanets in this new system could be at the right temperature to be awash in oceans of water." WHICH MEANS PROBABLY THERE ARE ALIENS.

"Are we alone out there? We’re making a step forward with this — a leap forward, in fact — towards answering that question," said astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen at the NASA conference on Wednesday. And while astrophysicists were making giant leaps towards discovering life forms, we were spending our days honing our Twitter skills for this moment. Yes, I have some hot planet takes for you, people. Only the very best for my fellow earthlings, before we all decide to leave this planet behind forever. Here you go:

Good news: There are 7 newly discovered possibly hospitable planets.



Bad news: Russia is already interfering in their elections. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 22, 2017

7 Earth-Like planets discovered 40 light-years away and every one has better wifi than a basement NYC apartment. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 23, 2017

When are they going to put a @Starbucks on one of those 7 newly discovered planets? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) February 23, 2017

These 7 other earth-like planets are not our problem. Crooked scientists should be ashamed. EARTH FIRST! — Jon Cozart (@JonCozart) February 23, 2017

Earth: We found 7 Earth-like planets!



7 Earth-like planets (in unison): FUCK. — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) February 23, 2017

NASA found 7 planets and I can't find my will to live on this one. — summer. (@SummerNazif) February 22, 2017

Astronomers have just discovered several habitable planets.



My first thought was, "Leave them alone, maybe they're happy." — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) February 22, 2017

everyone keeps talking about the new planets NASA found but it's 2017 and we still can't talk to our pets so it can't be that great — wes10 (@Wes10) February 22, 2017

Trying desperately to care about those new planets. Not quite there yet, will keep you posted. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 22, 2017

Oh hang on one of the new planets is just Pluto wearing a hat — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) February 22, 2017

lol @ NASA casually announcing 7 new planets — SZA (@sza) February 22, 2017

Predicted Breirbart headline: "We're supposed to trust "scientists" who couldn't see SEVEN earth sized planets until now?" — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 22, 2017

one of the new planets has come out as gay — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 22, 2017

NASA: we found 7 earth sized planets 40 light Yrs away, you can't see them, just believe us.

Us: cool.



NASA: climate change!

Us: bullshit. — chaz hutton (@chazhutton) February 22, 2017

are the new planets feminist though — deaux (@dstfelix) February 22, 2017

NASA: After public vote we've named the 7 new planets: Obama,Bowling Green, Nintendo Switch, Batman, Pluto-2, Harambe & Planety McPlanetface — Eddie Bowley (@Eddache_) February 22, 2017

Seven new planets were discovered today but I'm still looking for signs of intelligent life on Earth. pic.twitter.com/c7WVlO3smD — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) February 23, 2017

Fake news! Earth-size planets only revolve around president's head. Huge planets! Tiny nearby star! pic.twitter.com/2S7x70yPSR — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) February 23, 2017

instead of lusting after sexy, younger planets, you should appreciate the loving earth that's stuck by your cheating ass this whole time — Ziwe (@ziwe) February 22, 2017

NASA just casually announced 7 new planets and you tryna tell me they aren't hiding aliens from us — hiba (@iatemuggles) February 22, 2017

