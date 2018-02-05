10 stupid things Eagles fans did after their team won the Super Bowl.

Advertising
On Sunday, the Eagles won their first Super Bowl ever after defeating the Patriots in a 41-33 upset victory. And how did Eagles fans decide to celebrate the historic win? By nearly burning their city to the ground!
After the Eagles were awarded the Vince Lombardi Trophy, around 100,000 excited fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate. However, things got out of hand when crazed football fans started wreaking havoc on the city.
Here are the 10 stupidest things Eagles fans did after their team won the Super Bowl:
1. Looted gas stations.
2. Ate horse sh*t off the ground.
3. Flipped a car.
4. Stood on an awning at the Ritz Carlton...that eventually collapsed.
5. Lit things on fire.
6. Broke lampposts.
7. And traffic lights.
8. Removed large poles from the ground and proceeded to just...carry them around?
9. Smashed the windows at Macy's.
10. Tried to get a keg through the gates of Philly's City Hall.
Okay, fine. That last one actually kind of looks like fun.
Good luck nursing that hangover, Philly!
