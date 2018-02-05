10 stupid things Eagles fans did after their team won the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the Eagles won their first Super Bowl ever after defeating the Patriots in a 41-33 upset victory. And how did Eagles fans decide to celebrate the historic win? By nearly burning their city to the ground!

After the Eagles were awarded the Vince Lombardi Trophy, around 100,000 excited fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate. However, things got out of hand when crazed football fans started wreaking havoc on the city.

Here are the 10 stupidest things Eagles fans did after their team won the Super Bowl:

1. Looted gas stations.

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

2. Ate horse sh*t off the ground.

Philadelphia has officially gone full Cleveland by eating horse shit, never go full Cleveland pic.twitter.com/RoMUkjGfrh — Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) February 5, 2018

3. Flipped a car.

Nowhere in the Toyota Prius owners manual does it say it can withstand a Philly celebration pic.twitter.com/3gh5K0WoV5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

4. Stood on an awning at the Ritz Carlton...that eventually collapsed.

5. Lit things on fire.