People were furious that Adam Rippon only got third. They felt better after his interview.

Figure skater Adam Rippon, the first openly gay athlete to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics and the star of this gif: ...had already made headlines for a contentious exchange with Vice President Mike Pence, the first open politician about calling his wife "mother." “I would absolutely not go out of my way to meet somebody who I felt has gone out of their way to not only show that they aren’t a friend of a gay person but that they think that they’re sick" - Adam Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. Winter Olympian https://t.co/IBEUDwT7cd — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 12, 2018 If Adam Rippon wins a medal, Mike Pence has to personally bake a gay wedding cake. Sorry, those are just the rules. — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 12, 2018 But after telling USA Today that he would prefer not to meet "the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy" and receiving this tweet from the VP himself, it was time for Rippon to skate. Monday morning in South Korea was his Olympic debut. Today is the Day of Adam. It's Rippon Hour. ADAM RIPPON. Because he slays. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/fkG1KgiTb0 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

After a stellar performance in men's free skate, Rippon was ranked second behind Russian Mikhail Kolyada. He later fell to third after Canadian Patrick Chan. That helped the US take bronze in the team event. Tweeters in the United States were furious about Rippon's third place ranking, especially because the two athletes in the top spots fell during their performances. Still can’t get over that Adam Rippon’s flawless, magical skate was edged out by a Russian Elvis who fell and whose program was decidedly sloppy. Can Mueller look into this please? Thanks! #olympics — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) February 12, 2018 Um Second?! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/FWDeTGG4ml — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 12, 2018

That medley was amazing. Terrific choreography. Beautiful program! 🇺🇸👏 How is Adam Rippon in 2nd behind Kolyada after that skate?? What's up with scoring. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/tVZsrWdjhV — DigginIt (@Tokyo2020Bound) February 12, 2018 Of course, since most of us watching from Twitter only gained figure skating expertise from watching I, Tonya a week ago, there are nuances to the rules we don't understand. Via HuffPo, "even though skaters are penalized one point for falling they may earn more points overall for attempting [different and challenging moves]." Apparently, Kolyada and Chan both performed routines with "higher degrees of difficulty than Rippon's." TIME weighed in that there were "inconsistencies with [the] jumps" in Rippon's otherwise "fluid and at times mesmerizing routine."

But if Americans were brought down by Rippon's scoring, they were brought up again by his post-skate interview (which is misleading, since Xanax is a downer). “When you get on the ice and see the (Olympic) rings what’s going through your mind?”

“Um, I want to throw up. I want to go over to the judges and ask can I have a Xanax and a quick drink?” pic.twitter.com/y602LLvHln — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 12, 2018 Talking to NBC, Rippon said, "I've been waiting 28 years to get out there. And let me tell you, it was worth the wait..." But how does it feel on the ice? "I want to throw up. I want to go over to the judge and say 'Can I just have a Xanax and a quick drink. I'll be fine.' But I kept it together. I just took it one element at a time."

Mike Pence watching Adam Rippon skate: pic.twitter.com/GgnpzDpZ0O — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) February 12, 2018 Adam Rippon interviews are my favorite Olympic event — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 12, 2018 Adam Rippon stuck every element in that interview program. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 12, 2018 is adam rippon the first skater to talk about poppin xans in a tv interview — adam (@burgerkrang) February 12, 2018

ADAM RIPPON IS THE HERO WE NEED. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 12, 2018 I love Adam Rippon. What happened today was so beautiful because twirling gracefully on a harsh stage and always having to land on your feet even though you only have razor thin support underneath you is literally what being gay is! — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) February 12, 2018 My favorite thing about Adam Rippon is how he reminds every interviewer of their name. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 12, 2018 I am crying at Adam Rippon. People need to know how important this is: an out skater showing us what excellence is in the face of a homophobic vice president who wants to take our rights away. His visibility and integrity are a necessary and vital political act. — Rakesh Satyal (@rakeshsatyal) February 12, 2018

To give you some idea of how homophobic the sports world still is, it took until this year for us to have an openly gay American man compete in FIGURE SKATING.



Mad respect and huge congrats to @Adaripp. 🇺🇸🌈🙏 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 12, 2018 Enjoy the rest of Adam Rippon Day.