People were furious that Adam Rippon only got third. They felt better after his interview.

Figure skater Adam Rippon, the first openly gay athlete to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics and the star of this gif:
...had already made headlines for a contentious exchange with Vice President Mike Pence, the first open politician about calling his wife "mother."
But after telling USA Today that he would prefer not to meet "the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy" and receiving this tweet from the VP himself, it was time for Rippon to skate. Monday morning in South Korea was his Olympic debut.
Today is the Day of Adam. It's Rippon Hour.
After a stellar performance in men's free skate, Rippon was ranked second behind Russian Mikhail Kolyada. He later fell to third after Canadian Patrick Chan. That helped the US take bronze in the team event.
Tweeters in the United States were furious about Rippon's third place ranking, especially because the two athletes in the top spots fell during their performances.
Of course, since most of us watching from Twitter only gained figure skating expertise from watching I, Tonya a week ago, there are nuances to the rules we don't understand.
Via HuffPo, "even though skaters are penalized one point for falling they may earn more points overall for attempting [different and challenging moves]." Apparently, Kolyada and Chan both performed routines with "higher degrees of difficulty than Rippon's." TIME weighed in that there were "inconsistencies with [the] jumps" in Rippon's otherwise "fluid and at times mesmerizing routine."
But if Americans were brought down by Rippon's scoring, they were brought up again by his post-skate interview (which is misleading, since Xanax is a downer).
Talking to NBC, Rippon said, "I've been waiting 28 years to get out there. And let me tell you, it was worth the wait..."
But how does it feel on the ice?
"I want to throw up. I want to go over to the judge and say 'Can I just have a Xanax and a quick drink. I'll be fine.' But I kept it together. I just took it one element at a time."
He also name dropped Reese Witherspoon:
And "highly recommended" being an Olympian.
Rippon has fans.
Enjoy the rest of Adam Rippon Day.