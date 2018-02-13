Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon has a hilarious message for his haters.

Figure skater Adam Rippon is not only one of the United States' best figure skaters...but one of the most hilarious people on Twitter.
Yes, Rippon is known to slay on the ice, but he also slays his haters on the internet.
Case-in-point? On Tuesday, sent this message to those who hope he fails:
Yeeeessssssssssssssssss!
But this isn't the first time Rippon served sass via Tweet:
Rippon became a household name after joining the USA's Olympic team as the country's first openly gay Olympian, and made headlines after refusing a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.
Yeah, his Twitter game is just as flawless as his routine at the Winter Games in PyeongChang.
If there were medals awrded for being funny on Twitter...Rippon would definitely take home the gold.