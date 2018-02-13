Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon has a hilarious message for his haters.

Figure skater Adam Rippon is not only one of the United States' best figure skaters...but one of the most hilarious people on Twitter.

Yes, Rippon is known to slay on the ice, but he also slays his haters on the internet.

Case-in-point? On Tuesday, sent this message to those who hope he fails:

To all those who tweet at me saying that they “hope I fail”, I have failed many times many times in my life. But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon bitch ready for the runway. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 13, 2018

Yeeeessssssssssssssssss!

But this isn't the first time Rippon served sass via Tweet:

I was recently asked in an interview what its like to be a gay athlete in sports. I said that it’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eye brows. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) December 28, 2017

I wrote “wash healing crystals” on my to-do list today and the moment I read it back to myself I realized LA has turned me into the man I’m meant to be. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) December 26, 2017

Heading into the competition tomorrow, I just want everyone to know that my mom thinks I’m the best and I really hope the judges take that into consideration. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) November 9, 2017