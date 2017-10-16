Al Michaels has been one of the most prominent voices in sports announcing for decades but on Sunday, he learned a simple lesson. If you want to joke about Harvey Weinstein the same week that years and years of the Hollywood producer's alleged sexual assault and harassment came to light,
it better be f*cking hilarious you just shouldn't.
"I mean let's face it, the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein, and they're up 14 points!" said Michaels, to instantaneous fury from the internet.
After a commercial break, according to the Washington Post, Michaels gave his apologies for the lapse in judgment.
"Sorry I made a reference earlier, I was trying to be a little flip about somebody obviously very much in the news all over the country, and it was not meant in that manner. So, my apologies, and, um, we'll just leave it at that."
Of course, Michaels did have his Twitter defenders after the ad-lib went wrong.
But like James Corden learned on Friday night, it's simply smarter to avoid any Weinstein jokes
unless you've got something insightful and empathetic to say: