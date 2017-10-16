Advertising

Al Michaels has been one of the most prominent voices in sports announcing for decades but on Sunday, he learned a simple lesson. If you want to joke about Harvey Weinstein the same week that years and years of the Hollywood producer's alleged sexual assault and harassment came to light, it better be f*cking hilarious you just shouldn't.

"I mean let's face it, the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein, and they're up 14 points!" said Michaels, to instantaneous fury from the internet.

Thousands of women posting #metoo and Al Michaels thinks it appropriate to make a Harvey Weinstein joke on #SNF? — Melissa Johnson (@majicjohnson32) October 16, 2017

"The Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein" - Al Michaels pic.twitter.com/VFZ9K4Ueb7 — Lauren Walck (@laurenwalck) October 16, 2017

Could be the end for Al. — Damien Worley (@damienworley) October 16, 2017

Al Michaels is probably the best play-by-play guy in history. But boy... that was a big, big lapse in judgment. — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) October 16, 2017

It's worse than I thought. This is embarrassingly awful, @SNFonNBC. https://t.co/980MFojBEY — Daniel M. Jimenez (@DMJreports) October 16, 2017

Al Michaels is what happens when you surround yourself with people that routinely laugh at your bad jokes.#SNF — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) October 16, 2017

After a commercial break, according to the Washington Post, Michaels gave his apologies for the lapse in judgment.

"Sorry I made a reference earlier, I was trying to be a little flip about somebody obviously very much in the news all over the country, and it was not meant in that manner. So, my apologies, and, um, we'll just leave it at that."

Of course, Michaels did have his Twitter defenders after the ad-lib went wrong.

Al Michaels having to apologize for that Weinstein joke is peak 2017. That joke was hilarious. Someone always offended 🙄 — jaroncovey (@jaroncovey) October 16, 2017

People are offended at Al Michaels’ Weinstein joke. We’ve reached a level of PC culture I’ve never thought possible. — Goggles (@bdonp63) October 16, 2017

Wow. NBC responded quicker to Al Michaels' Harvey Weinstein joke than they did to Harvey Weinstein. — Jason. (@VegasRebs) October 16, 2017

But like James Corden learned on Friday night, it's simply smarter to avoid any Weinstein jokes unless you've got something insightful and empathetic to say:

