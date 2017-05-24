Aly Raisman, an American gymnast who won gold medals in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, is not about to take sexism lying down. Earlier today, the 22-year-old was passing through airport security when a male TSA worker made a negative comment about her body. So she took to Twitter to call him out.
Not that it should matter what she looks like or how many muscles she has (a lot), but this is Aly Raisman:
The gymnast soon followed up with more tweets to explain why this incident got under her skin:
This sounds like classic sexism and "negging" and she has every right to be pissed.
People are now shaming the guy pretty hard on Twitter.
And just shaming the TSA in general (they wouldn't be the first).
And suggesting comebacks.
As this person pointed out, not only was his comment out-of-line, it was inaccurate AF:
Seems like high-profile gymnasts deal with all kinds of B.S. from people who feel entitled to make comment on their bodies. Last year, Raisman's Team USA teammate Simone Biles also took to Twitter to call out body-shamers:
It's truly insane that anyone would shame another person's body—but especially a person who can do this: