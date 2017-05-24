Advertising

Aly Raisman, an American gymnast who won gold medals in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, is not about to take sexism lying down. Earlier today, the 22-year-old was passing through airport security when a male TSA worker made a negative comment about her body. So she took to Twitter to call him out.

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

Not that it should matter what she looks like or how many muscles she has (a lot), but this is Aly Raisman:

WOWWW what an honor to be featured in @si_swimsuit 2017. THANK YOU to @mj_day & the SI team for including me in this issue. I'm very proud of my body and how hard I have worked to look like this. I of course like everyone else have my days where I feel insecure and not at my best. BUT I think it is that much more important we love our bodies and support each other. It is 2017 and there is NO perfect or ideal body type. SI SWIM celebrates women for being unique and beautiful in our own way which is why I am so happy to be a part of it. THANK YOU @jamesmacari 💛 A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:59pm PST The gymnast soon followed up with more tweets to explain why this incident got under her skin:

Advertising

I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

This sounds like classic sexism and "negging" and she has every right to be pissed.

Advertising

People are now shaming the guy pretty hard on Twitter.

when you don't recognize your country's Olympic champions pic.twitter.com/TMSjnWhBcz — Cam (@OCM_Heroes) May 24, 2017

You have Gold Medals and he hands out plastic bins to people and confiscates their Aqua Fina. Don't sweat ignorant, bitter people. — David A. Giulianetti (@dgiuli1) May 24, 2017

And just shaming the TSA in general (they wouldn't be the first).

@TSA Teach your employees to respect travelers! This is absolutely pathetic. Also teach them to screen properly. Sad! #Losers #TSAisaJoke — Ollie Taylor (@OZTaylored) May 24, 2017

Advertising

And suggesting comebacks.

tell the TSA man "That's funny, I don't see any sense of respect or human decency" — dani (@trulymadlydani) May 24, 2017

ugh back handspring away from him!!! you don't need that hatred. — Caroline (@carewiechs23) May 24, 2017

As this person pointed out, not only was his comment out-of-line, it was inaccurate AF:

Advertising

Seems like high-profile gymnasts deal with all kinds of B.S. from people who feel entitled to make comment on their bodies. Last year, Raisman's Team USA teammate Simone Biles also took to Twitter to call out body-shamers:

you all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it's MY body. I love it & I'm comfortable in my skin 🖤 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 28, 2016

It's truly insane that anyone would shame another person's body—but especially a person who can do this:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.