Another day, another social media outrage. The culprit this time? The Atlanta Braves.

According to CBS Sports, the Braves offered free tickets to their home games against the Miami Marlins to anyone who was in Atlanta escaping Hurricane Irma.

Everything was going well until a certain song came over the loud speakers in between innings: "Rock You Like A Hurricane" by the Scorpions.

The decision to play the song sparked backlash on social media. People accused the Braves of being insensitive to hurricane victims.

Actually, it was "Rock You Like A Hurricane." Still not cool. https://t.co/kBcsG55ndB — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) September 8, 2017

Poor taste award tonight goes to the @braves. At the game against Miami and they're playing rock you like a hurricane between innings #irma — Blotto VonDrinkmore (@BlottoVonDrinkm) September 8, 2017

Screw the freaking Atlanta Braves for playing Rock You Like a Hurricane against the Marlins so unclassy. No respect — cheez dawg ☔️ (@KingCheezy24) September 8, 2017

@Braves Uh. probably could've picked better song than "rock you like a hurricane" today with marlins and hurricane about to hit florida. — Chris (@cscotz) September 8, 2017

The Braves have since apologized for the unfortunate song choice. According to a team official, "Rock You Like A Hurricane" is on their home playlist, and they forgot to remove it.

Braves official apologized, said "Rock You Like A Hurricane" is on home playlist, should have been pulled. Won't be played again this series — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) September 8, 2017

It sounds like it was an honest mistake, but you know how the internet loves outrage.

