Another day, another social media outrage. The culprit this time? The Atlanta Braves.
According to CBS Sports, the Braves offered free tickets to their home games against the Miami Marlins to anyone who was in Atlanta escaping Hurricane Irma.
Everything was going well until a certain song came over the loud speakers in between innings: "Rock You Like A Hurricane" by the Scorpions.
The decision to play the song sparked backlash on social media. People accused the Braves of being insensitive to hurricane victims.
The Braves have since apologized for the unfortunate song choice. According to a team official, "Rock You Like A Hurricane" is on their home playlist, and they forgot to remove it.
It sounds like it was an honest mistake, but you know how the internet loves outrage.