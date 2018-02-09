The 10 best moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea are officially underway, and the Winter games started off with a bang with a truly spectacular opening ceremony.

Ninety-two countries are participating in this year's Winter Olympics, and over 30,000 spectators filled the stadium to watch the lightening of the Olympic Cauldron live.

There were fireworks! There were cute children! There was a shirtless, oiled up Tongan man!

Here are the best moments of the 2018 Opening Ceremonies:

1. This planetarium but cooler:

Living in the future can be neat!

2. A GIANT GLOWY TIGER!

The tiger is an important symbol in South Korea, and considered the country's guardian animal.

There was also a large white tiger puppet.

3. The all-female drummers who played the Janggu, a two-sided drum used in a lot of traditional Korean music, with perfect precision.