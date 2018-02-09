The 10 best moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea are officially underway, and the Winter games started off with a bang with a truly spectacular opening ceremony.
Ninety-two countries are participating in this year's Winter Olympics, and over 30,000 spectators filled the stadium to watch the lightening of the Olympic Cauldron live.
There were fireworks! There were cute children! There was a shirtless, oiled up Tongan man!
Here are the best moments of the 2018 Opening Ceremonies:
1. This planetarium but cooler:
Living in the future can be neat!
2. A GIANT GLOWY TIGER!
The tiger is an important symbol in South Korea, and considered the country's guardian animal.
There was also a large white tiger puppet.
3. The all-female drummers who played the Janggu, a two-sided drum used in a lot of traditional Korean music, with perfect precision.
4. Team USA looked awesome in their cozy sweaters...though their gloves made them look like falconers.
Worth noting: Team USA entered to "Gangnam Style."
Would we have it any other way?
5. Jamaica definitely had the most fun entrance, though.
6. North and South Korea marched in together as under the United Korea flag. This is a big deal, people!
North Korean hockey player Hwang Chung Gum and South Korean bobsledder Won Yun-jong served as flag bearers.
South Korea's president, Moon Jae, even shook hands with Kim Jung Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong.
Woah.
7. Bermuda wore Bermuda shorts...even though it was only 28 degrees Fahrenheit in the open-air stadium. F*ck yeah.
8. So much K-Pop was played.
9. There was a lot of dancing...and it was all awesome.
10. And, of course, we had to include the glorious cross-country skier, Pita Taufatofua, from Tonga proudly carrying his country's flag while all oiled up and shirtless. Again!
Sorry Bermuda, but he totally stole your thunder.
Now the Olympics can officially begin! I don't know about you, but I'm rooting for the giant glowing tiger.