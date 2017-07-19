In New York City on Tuesday night, Chris Christie continued his "foolishly being out in public" tour with a trip to the Mets game. This follows beachmageddon, when Christie shut down state beaches in New Jersey and was himself caught luxuriating on a state beach.
"And a souvenir for Chris Christie, are you kidding me?" asks the announcer, as the crowd showers the governor of New Jersey in boos. Then came the money line:
"Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark."
Oh, yeah. That's the good stuff.