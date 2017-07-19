Advertising

In New York City on Tuesday night, Chris Christie continued his "foolishly being out in public" tour with a trip to the Mets game. This follows beachmageddon, when Christie shut down state beaches in New Jersey and was himself caught luxuriating on a state beach.

"And a souvenir for Chris Christie, are you kidding me?" asks the announcer, as the crowd showers the governor of New Jersey in boos. Then came the money line:

Chris Christie caught a foul ball at Citi Field, then got heavily booed and dunked on by a dopey play-by-play guy pic.twitter.com/n2GpN0EEQd — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) July 19, 2017

"Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark."

Jersey Shore is the best pic.twitter.com/7N9bsgCnnb — Ruined RISP (@Ruin2day) July 4, 2017

Oh, yeah. That's the good stuff.

