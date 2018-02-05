Chrysler defends itself against backlash over using MLK to sell Ram Trucks in Super Bowl ad.

The Super Bowl: the pinnacle of football, advertisements, and controversy. Sunday night had its share of highly debatable moments, and the most eye-popping may have been Chrysler's ad for the Dodge Ram, a minute-long clip featuring Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Drum Major Instinct" sermon played over images of athletes, soldiers, kids and, of course, a truck.

I’m sorry, they did *what* with MLK? — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 5, 2018

OMG someone overlayed that ridiculous Dodge/MLK ad with what King actually said about capitalism and car commercials pic.twitter.com/9IB528mCyt — Astead (@AsteadWesley) February 5, 2018

Let’s call out #CreepyCapitalism. Don’t exploit social inequality issues and suffering for profit.#SuperBowl — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 5, 2018