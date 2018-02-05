Chrysler defends itself against backlash over using MLK to sell Ram Trucks in Super Bowl ad.

The Super Bowl: the pinnacle of football, advertisements, and controversy. Sunday night had its share of highly debatable moments, and the most eye-popping may have been Chrysler's ad for the Dodge Ram, a minute-long clip featuring Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Drum Major Instinct" sermon played over images of athletes, soldiers, kids and, of course, a truck.
Anyone watching the ad play out knew it would be a moment on Twitter.
When someone called out MLK's kids for allowing the use of his voice, Bernice King weighed in with a simple answer:
According to Ad Age, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles defended the ad in the midst of the social media backlash, saying they did work with King's estate on the spot.
"It is 50 years to the day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave such a tremendous speech about the value of service," they said. The statement went on:
Ram was honored to have the privilege of working with the Estate of Martin Luther King Jr. to celebrate those words during the largest TV viewing event annually. We worked closely with the representatives of the Martin Luther King Jr. estate to receive the necessary approvals and estate representatives were a very important part of the creative process every step of the way.
The King Center, founded by Coretta Scott King, also denied involvement: