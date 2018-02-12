Figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel and Twitter went wild.

On Sunday night, figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman (and just the third woman ever) to land a triple axel jump during Olympic competition. The high-risk jump involves making three and a half rotations in the air, and then landing on one foot (and, of course, not falling immediately afterward).
According to Yahoo Sports, Nagasu and her coach decided to put the daunting jump at the beginning of her program (set to "Miss Saigon"), when she still had the most strength in her legs. She sailed through all the other complicated jumps in the program, finishing with an amazing technical score of 73.38 and a total score of 137.53, her personal best
Sports reporter Nick McCarvel tweeted a few times about Nagasu.
Olympics commentator and fashion diva extraordinaire Johnny Weir called Nagasu's performance "shiny, sparkling redemption," referring to the fact that she didn't make the 2014 Olympics team.
Everyone watching at that moment, or who has watched the clip of Nagasu's performance since, went basically bonkers.
The other two women who have landed triple axels at the Olympics are Midori Ito and Mao Asada, both from Japan.
Congratulations to Mirai Nagasu on her historic triple axel! Now we're going to watch the clip 100 more times.