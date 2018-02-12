Figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel and Twitter went wild.

On Sunday night, figure skater Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman (and just the third woman ever) to land a triple axel jump during Olympic competition. The high-risk jump involves making three and a half rotations in the air, and then landing on one foot (and, of course, not falling immediately afterward).

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

According to Yahoo Sports, Nagasu and her coach decided to put the daunting jump at the beginning of her program (set to "Miss Saigon"), when she still had the most strength in her legs. She sailed through all the other complicated jumps in the program, finishing with an amazing technical score of 73.38 and a total score of 137.53, her personal best

Sports reporter Nick McCarvel tweeted a few times about Nagasu.

Take a bow, @mirai_nagasu. First US woman to land a triple Axel in the #WinterOlympics, third ever. Emotion POURING out after she's done #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/6cCnclVFlH — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 12, 2018

Mirai Nagasu, to herself pre-triple Axel: "No girl, you are not gonna fall." #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/9l8h8RuBD1 — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 12, 2018

A 137.53 is a career-best for Mirai Nagasu, who previously had a best of 132.04 in this very building at 4CCs last season #PyeongChang2018 — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 12, 2018

Olympics commentator and fashion diva extraordinaire Johnny Weir called Nagasu's performance "shiny, sparkling redemption," referring to the fact that she didn't make the 2014 Olympics team.