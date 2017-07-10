Here is someone who truly knows the importance of having fun, even at an old age.
This elderly woman was at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday when her sweet dance moves landed her on the Jumbotron. Look at her dancing, having the time of her life, lifting her shirt up to show an entire baseball stadium.
Yep! She flashed everyone. You know what? This woman has been around for a while. She's at a point in her life where she can just let loose and adopt a "DGAF" attitude. And you know what we say? GOOD FOR HER!
When was the last time you had that much fun? Let us all take some inspiration from this woman and keep partying well into our golden years.