Here is someone who truly knows the importance of having fun, even at an old age.

This elderly woman was at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday when her sweet dance moves landed her on the Jumbotron. Look at her dancing, having the time of her life, lifting her shirt up to show an entire baseball stadium.

THIS GRANDMOTHER AT THIS DODGERS GAME HAS ME ON THE FLOOR (watch till end) pic.twitter.com/nBOEBulie8 — ♡✧∗ cat ∗✧♡ (@fidmcataucker) July 9, 2017

Yep! She flashed everyone. You know what? This woman has been around for a while. She's at a point in her life where she can just let loose and adopt a "DGAF" attitude. And you know what we say? GOOD FOR HER!

GRANDMA JUST FLASHED US ALL AT THE @Dodgers GAME!!🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/2bJdRGLn48 — Christine Miller (@lifeofcmil) July 9, 2017

When was the last time you had that much fun? Let us all take some inspiration from this woman and keep partying well into our golden years.

