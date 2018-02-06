Teen brilliantly trolls guy on Twitter who whined about girls 'pretending to like football.'

Alexander Romero, a 19-year-old from Long Island, was scrolling through Twitter on Super Bowl Sunday, like the rest of us, when he witnessed some straight up nonsense from a stranger (yeah, that sounds like Twitter!).

This is the nonsense, written by someone who goes by "Ethan" (in all caps because he's IMPORTANT):

"I hate when girls pretend to now about football just to look cool it's just fucking dumb," wrote this budding cultural critic.

Hard to believe the guy behind this tweet is full of shit. But Alexandro Romero, our friend from paragraph one of this article, had a feeling. So he put Ethan to the test, and this great interaction ensued:

Gary Coleman, if you don't know, is not a football player. R.I.P. 💔