10-year-old Vaughn Guilfoile plays for two different baseball teams—a Little League team, and a traveling team. His traveling team needed a name, and the adults in charge thought Vaughn and his teammates could come up with a good name themselves. They were right. The name they chose was so perfect, Vaughn's father Kevin Guilfoile shared it on Twitter, where it's blowing up. It's not hard to see why.

Sometimes it's a horrible mistake to let ten-year-olds name their own baseball team. Then again, sometimes they crush it. pic.twitter.com/I1jgDqrPfp — Kevin Guilfoile (@kevinguilfoile) April 10, 2017

If you think that's ballsy, check out the patch.

What team would dare to beat these kids?

While you might think these kids are fearless rebels who aren't afraid to challenge the Secret World Government, Kevin claims they're just repeating memes they've seen online. He told BuzzFeed News,

They know it as a joke. They don’t really know what is is.

But then again… does anyone REALLY know what the Illuminati is?

People on Twitter are having a lot of fun with this one.

Their playoff game against the Trilateral Commission was the best little league game I've ever seen. — Jesse L (@ReformedintheQT) April 10, 2017

That was after easy wins against the Council on Foreign Relations and the Bilderbergs, of course. — Daniel Gump ⛪️🇺🇸💻 (@DSiPaint) April 10, 2017

They have a tough game coming up against Bohemian Grove, though. — Jesse L (@ReformedintheQT) April 10, 2017

Do you want to root root root for the Illuminati? This gear can be yours too!

We are working on team merch, but you can get the patch right now from @crywolfclothing. https://t.co/qLqEDYEUl4 — Kevin Guilfoile (@kevinguilfoile) April 11, 2017

Just don't wear it outside, or the satellites will see you. You don't want to get on The List.

