10-year-old Vaughn Guilfoile plays for two different baseball teams—a Little League team, and a traveling team. His traveling team needed a name, and the adults in charge thought Vaughn and his teammates could come up with a good name themselves. They were right. The name they chose was so perfect, Vaughn's father Kevin Guilfoile shared it on Twitter, where it's blowing up. It's not hard to see why.
While you might think these kids are fearless rebels who aren't afraid to challenge the Secret World Government, Kevin claims they're just repeating memes they've seen online. He told BuzzFeed News,
They know it as a joke. They don’t really know what is is.
But then again… does anyone REALLY know what the Illuminati is?
People on Twitter are having a lot of fun with this one.
Do you want to root root root for the Illuminati? This gear can be yours too!
Just don't wear it outside, or the satellites will see you. You don't want to get on The List.