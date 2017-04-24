Advertising

In a thrilling sports moment at the highest level of basketball, two contestants raced each other in hamster balls. This is a critical moment in any basketball game, and oftentimes the most exciting.

But this hamster ball race—like all hamster ball races—was not without its twists, its turns, its heartbreak, its drama. An adult, already demeaning himself by running around in a giant hamster ball for a crowd of screaming fans, smashed into a child to gain an advantage. The kid goes down, but it's not so easy.

Adult @LAClippers fan is a dick to kid in fun quarter-time race.@utahjazz mascot DEE-STROYS him.



Kid wins race.#NBAPlayoffs2017 pic.twitter.com/aDlYQwdISR — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) April 24, 2017

Revenge is a dish best served mascot. For the record, his name is Jazz Bear. Apparently, his victim was really shaken.

Oh wow. That fan looked in bad nick. Even the Jazz announcer asked "Is he OK?" pic.twitter.com/vx6srX5En9 — Jon Healy (@JonHealy) April 24, 2017

Some will say this is too good to be true, like almost anything that happens during the commercial break at a basketball game. Others will just enjoy the high drama and not think about it too much.

Which type of person do you want to be?

