Jeremy Lin, one of the only Asian-American athletes in the NBA, knew that wearing dreadlocks this season would strike some as offensive. In fact, he wrote an entire piece about his thought process in getting dreadlocks, which you can read here, and he's extremely thoughtful.

So...about my hair! Link in bio!! @chap #dreaded A post shared by Jeremy Lin (@jlin7) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

So he expected some blow back... just not from one particular guy, a former athlete who once played on Lin's current team, named Kenyon Martin.

Martin went on perhaps the bluntest slam of Lin's hair this side of a Twitter egg. In a now deleted Instagram video, Martin said:

Do I need to remind this damn boy his last name Lin? Like, come on, man. Let’s stop it with these people. There is no way possible he would’ve made it on one of our teams with that bullshit on his head. Come on man, somebody need to tell him, like, ‘alright bro, we get it. You wanna be black.’ Like, we get it. But your last name is Lin.

Okay, so—Martin's accusing Lin of cultural appropriation because of his hairstyle. Lin took to the comments to respond. He was way nicer than he had to be, because here's the thing:

Kenyon Martin's adorned with all sorts of tattoos. And a particular set of those tattoos make his criticism unbelievably, hilariously hypocritical.

"Hey man. Its all good you don't have to like my hair and definitely entitled to your opinion," wrote Lin. "At the end of the day I appreciate that I have dreads and you have Chinese tattoos..."

Yes, you heard that right. This is Kenyon Martin (left) and Kenyon Martin's arm (right):

Oh and by the way... Kenyon Martin has tattoos of Chinese characters on his arm. pic.twitter.com/88lQ0SRo3S — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 5, 2017

I guess we know why he deleted his Instagram attack video now.

LMFAO at Chinese tattoos, Lin with the subtle ether. https://t.co/DF1pZlbDNd — Persian Papi (@ThatPersianGuy) October 5, 2017

damn Jeremy Lin literally killed Kenyon martin with kindness — Ahmed🅱ig🅱aller🅱iz (@big_business_) October 5, 2017

even lied about having kenyon martin posters, flamed him https://t.co/gKnBy8r2sj — ㅤ (@StephGhost) October 5, 2017

Kenyon Martin said J Lin tryna be black with those dreads and J Lin said "boy you got Chinese tattoos on you" I'm crine — DINGO JOHNSON (@THEDINGOJOHNSON) October 5, 2017

Lol this guy needs to be quiet. He has just been exposed. — Jason Ha (@JHAposts) October 5, 2017

If you follow basketball, you know this is one of the few wins the Nets will get this year. Relish it.

