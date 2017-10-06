Jeremy Lin, one of the only Asian-American athletes in the NBA, knew that wearing dreadlocks this season would strike some as offensive. In fact, he wrote an entire piece about his thought process in getting dreadlocks, which you can read here, and he's extremely thoughtful.
So he expected some blow back... just not from one particular guy, a former athlete who once played on Lin's current team, named Kenyon Martin.
Martin went on perhaps the bluntest slam of Lin's hair this side of a Twitter egg. In a now deleted Instagram video, Martin said:
Do I need to remind this damn boy his last name Lin? Like, come on, man. Let’s stop it with these people. There is no way possible he would’ve made it on one of our teams with that bullshit on his head. Come on man, somebody need to tell him, like, ‘alright bro, we get it. You wanna be black.’ Like, we get it. But your last name is Lin.
Okay, so—Martin's accusing Lin of cultural appropriation because of his hairstyle. Lin took to the comments to respond. He was way nicer than he had to be, because here's the thing:
Kenyon Martin's adorned with all sorts of tattoos. And a particular set of those tattoos make his criticism unbelievably, hilariously hypocritical.
"Hey man. Its all good you don't have to like my hair and definitely entitled to your opinion," wrote Lin. "At the end of the day I appreciate that I have dreads and you have Chinese tattoos..."
Yes, you heard that right. This is Kenyon Martin (left) and Kenyon Martin's arm (right):
I guess we know why he deleted his Instagram attack video now.
If you follow basketball, you know this is one of the few wins the Nets will get this year. Relish it.