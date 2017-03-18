Advertising

No, you do not need to understand the rules of basketball or even fill out a bracket to enjoy the beauty that is March Madness. All you need to do is watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus cheer on her son, Charlie Hall, who plays for Northwestern.

TBH I'm okay if Northwestern wins this if it makes Julia Louis Dreyfus happy. pic.twitter.com/DCUyrRAQmr — Mikala Paula (@mikalapaula) March 16, 2017

Don't you feel the spirit? Last night Northwestern took on Vanderbilt in a nail-biter of a game. Northwestern ended up grabbing a 68-66 victory and well, I bet you didn't care about that until you saw how much the "Veep" star cared.

When they finally call your name at the Chinese restaurant. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eMhjjewMgG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2017

Now that's some basketball! Of course Louis-Dreyfus is the ultimate mom fan. This isn't the first time she's been caught on camera cheering on Charlie, but the stakes are even higher now that March Madness has begun. She even pulled out some old Elaine gifs to celebrate Northwestern being included in the tournament.

Man, I love sports.

