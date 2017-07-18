Advertising

Before he was a New England Patriot with two Super Bowl rings, wide receiver Julian Edelman was a kid with a dream who had to go to English class. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

On Tuesday, Edelman shared a letter he received from one of his teachers back in the day, a moving apology from a really guilty teacher who felt haunted by a "flippant comment" he made back in 2006.

set your goals high.

do whatever it takes to achieve them. #motivation pic.twitter.com/1eoaG2yp9w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 18, 2017

The letter reads:

Dear Jules, I’m not sure you’ll remember me: I was your teacher for your English 100 class at CSM in the spring of 2006. I’ve been wanting to write to you for, oh, what seems like a thousand years, to apologize to you for a flippant comment I made to you that semester. You may not even remember it, but I’ve felt bad about it for years. You had made some comment about “going to the league,” and I said something about setting realistic goals, about how few people successfully enter the ranks of the professional athlete, blah, blah, blah. I don’t think it fazed you, frankly, but whenever I think back on it, I feel terrible, not because you proved me wrong, but because I stupidly voiced and uneducated opinion that implied I had distain (sic) for your passion for the game. I think it was early in the semester, before I knew you, but how I could ever have doubted your tenacity and grit is beyond me! Again, I doubt you’ve even thought about it twice, but even so, I am sorry for wedging my foot so firmly in my mouth that day.

Well—spoiler alert—Edelman made it to "the league," partly because he did not get discouraged.

"How I could ever have doubted your tenacity and grit is beyond me!" the teacher wrote, and they'll probably never put down another student like that ever again. At least not for something other than their reading and writing skills.

I'm sure Edelman has gotten similar letters from women who rejected him.

If a woman had ever rejected him.

