Golf, as we all know, is perhaps the most sensual of all sports. The plaid pants, the polo shirts, the tasseled shoes -- all designed to get your heart racing as fast as those little carts can go. Of course, this can sometimes be a "distraction" from the thrills involved in watching people walk around a very large field while hitting balls with sticks.



Perhaps this is why the LPGA has decided to crack down on the sexiness and institute a new dress code for the ladies of golf.

Racerback with a mock or regular collar are allowed (no collar = no racerback)

Plunging necklines are NOT allowed.

Leggings, unless under a skort or shorts, are NOT allowed

Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over.

Appropriate attire should be worn to pro-am parties. You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image. Unless otherwise told “no,” golf clothes are acceptable. Dressy jeans are allowed, but cut-offs or jeans with holes are NOT allowed.

Workout gear and jeans (all colors) NOT allowed inside the ropes

Joggers are NOT allowed

Yes, women athletes can't wear tanktops and must wear skorts down to their knees all, ostensibly, just to prevent some dudes from getting a golf boner and being "distracted." The decision comes only a few months after another decision by the LPGA, at the request of pro-golfer Michelle Wie, to allow athletic wear on the green.



LPGA tour chief Heather Daly-Donofrio told Golf Digest that the goal wth the new dress code was to get female golfers "to present themselves in a professional manner to reflect a positive image for the game." Yes, godforbid people playing a sport look anything at all like they are supposed to be playing a sport, rather than having tea with the Queen of England.

The biggest problem with all of this, however, is that the women do not actually pick out their golfing outfits themselves -- their sponsors do. So if their sponsors send them Not only that, but if they're found violating the rules, they will get charged $1000 the first time, and double that each time after that. That is so much money!



I'd like to point out, however, for all the ladies on the LPGA tour, that there is absolutely nothing in the dress code that says you cannot wear giant feather boas. Just something to consider.

