Gymnast gets her name in the record books by creating an impressive, vagina-crushing move.

Jaime Lutz
May 27, 2019@9:35 AM
18-year-old gymnast Marisa Dick created a new gymnastics move that now bears her name—one you shouldn't attempt it if you ever want children. It's a jump from the floor to a balance beam, landing in a split. And it looks like this:

Ouch.
The move is now named after her in the sport's official Code of Points, which contains rules for judging how successfully the move was performed (you've got to assume points are taken away every time someone winces).

By the way, yes, it seems that Dick has a sense of humor about this pubic-bone-crushing trick. She even posted a video on Instagram showing times she failed at the move, which somehow even looks more painful:

Although this wasn't my best meet due to dislocating my rib the day before in training, I'm thankful I was able to push through and have a pretty great meet. The highlight of my experience at the 46th world championships in Glasgow was getting this skilled named after myself. At my first worlds in 2013 I witnessed @victoriamoors_ , @simonebiles , @silvia_cp17 and a few others achieve and submit a brand new skill into the FIG code of points, what a legacy. Theirs, mine and so many others names will forever be recognized in the gymnastics world. I would like to thank all my friends, family, supporters and most of all, all my coaches that have helped me get to where I am today. Without you guys pushing me and looking up to me I would not have made it this far. I love you guys❤️ Always set dreams and goals for yourself no matter how big or how hard they seem, if you want it bad enough you will achive it. My biggest goal since 2013 was to submit a skill in the FIG code of points 🔓 My biggest dream since I was old enough to know what it was is to go to the Olympic Games 🔒 #rio2016OlympicGames Congratulations to my teammate @themarttt , you had the best meet of your life and what a competition to do that at! You have grown and improved so much as an athlete even in the last few years that we have been teammates. We did this together! Behold..... The Dick

