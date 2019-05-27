Gymnast gets her name in the record books by creating an impressive, vagina-crushing move.

18-year-old gymnast Marisa Dick created a new gymnastics move that now bears her name—one you shouldn't attempt it if you ever want children. It's a jump from the floor to a balance beam, landing in a split. And it looks like this:

Instagram: marisadick

The move is now named after her in the sport's official Code of Points, which contains rules for judging how successfully the move was performed (you've got to assume points are taken away every time someone winces).

By the way, yes, it seems that Dick has a sense of humor about this pubic-bone-crushing trick. She even posted a video on Instagram showing times she failed at the move, which somehow even looks more painful: