Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney accuses team doctor of molesting her from the age of 13.

Former Olympic gymnast and gold medalist McKayla Maroney has revealed that she was sexually assaulted for years by former USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

Early on Wednesday morning, Maroney, who competed with the US Women's gymnastics team at the 2012 Olympics in London, posted this detailed account of the years of abuse she suffered at Nassar's hands. She uploaded the post alongside the hashtag #metoo, joining the movement that encourages women to identify themselves as survivors of sexual harassment or assault.

"I had flown all day and all night with the team to get to Tokyo," she wrote. "He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment’. I thought I was going to die that night."

Getty

According to NBC News, over 60 women have filed complaints with police alleging they were abused by Nassar. Three lawsuits were filed.