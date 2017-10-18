McKayla Maroney's Olympic teammates send her support following sexual assault allegations.

Early Wednesday morning, Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney opened up about being sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar. The gymnast shared her story in a long post on Twitter, accompanied by the hashtag #MeToo, which has been trending all week in response to the Harvey Weisntein sexual misconduct allegations.
Three of Maroney's former Olympic teammates took to Twitter to send their friend messages of love and support.
Jordyn Wieber
Aly Raisman
Raisman also extended a supportive tweet to gymnast Tatiana Gutsu, who recently alleged that male gymnast Vitaly Sherbo sexually assaulted her.
Kyla Ross
Several other people of note, from Emmy Rossum to other gymnasts, reached out to Maroney, letting her know she has been heard.
Read Maroney's full post below.