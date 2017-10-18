McKayla Maroney's Olympic teammates send her support following sexual assault allegations.

Early Wednesday morning, Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney opened up about being sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar. The gymnast shared her story in a long post on Twitter, accompanied by the hashtag #MeToo, which has been trending all week in response to the Harvey Weisntein sexual misconduct allegations.

Three of Maroney's former Olympic teammates took to Twitter to send their friend messages of love and support.

Jordyn Wieber

So sad and heartbreaking that this happened to you Mack. I'm here for you and I support you https://t.co/LXA1Yf04FC — Jordyn Wieber (@jordyn_wieber) October 18, 2017

Aly Raisman

100% support you. SO proud of you and your strength. Love you like a sister!! https://t.co/1VHb79a7lx — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 18, 2017

Raisman also extended a supportive tweet to gymnast Tatiana Gutsu, who recently alleged that male gymnast Vitaly Sherbo sexually assaulted her.