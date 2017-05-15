Advertising

This is Mia Khalifa, a porn star and fan of the Washington Wizards, an NBA team currently battling the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

Updated wishlist! Taking recipe requests if u send smthng 😄(don't let the hat fool you, I cook more than turnovers) https://t.co/j1dx3HxCiA pic.twitter.com/FIlgvzWAAS — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) March 25, 2017

On Friday, porn star Mia Khalifa tried to take a shot at basketball star Isaiah Thomas, taunting him about his height. Specifically, his height in relation to the location of her, ahem, "tiddies."

Yo, @Isaiah_Thomas, I'll let you touch my tiddies if you can reach them — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) May 12, 2017

Most basketball stars are really tall. Isaiah Thomas is only 5"9'. Therefore, thought Khalifa, "burn."

Actually, responded the internet, not burn.

You're basically at his penis Ma pic.twitter.com/859FXzoEHE — Minister Thotcolm X (@thatHoesFuneral) May 12, 2017

Mia Khalifa is a solid seven inches shorter than Isaiah Thomas.

At least he'd be closer touching your tiddies then your wizard ever touching a title😂😂😂 — Lonzo (@FVDEDMVSIC) May 12, 2017

Isaiah Thomas is also tremendously athletic.

IT reaching for them tits like... pic.twitter.com/bEuuxDDmL0 — Aaron Franklin (@MajorKeyAlert94) May 13, 2017

Damn thinking of a good comeback is pretty hard, but so is trying to watch one of your porn videos. Like how are you even popular? Lmao — Mike Wazowski!! (@ComposureRL) May 13, 2017

It doesn't seem like Isaiah Thomas responded to the taunt, what with his team losing that game by one point. But the final game of the series is Monday night, and if the Celtics take another loss, he'll have all post season to craft his response to her zinger.

It'll probably be along the lines of: "K."

