This is Mia Khalifa, a porn star and fan of the Washington Wizards, an NBA team currently battling the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.
On Friday, porn star Mia Khalifa tried to take a shot at basketball star Isaiah Thomas, taunting him about his height. Specifically, his height in relation to the location of her, ahem, "tiddies."
Most basketball stars are really tall. Isaiah Thomas is only 5"9'. Therefore, thought Khalifa, "burn."
Actually, responded the internet, not burn.
Mia Khalifa is a solid seven inches shorter than Isaiah Thomas.
Isaiah Thomas is also tremendously athletic.
It doesn't seem like Isaiah Thomas responded to the taunt, what with his team losing that game by one point. But the final game of the series is Monday night, and if the Celtics take another loss, he'll have all post season to craft his response to her zinger.
It'll probably be along the lines of: "K."