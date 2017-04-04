Michael Phelps may not actually be returning to Olympic swimming, as he jokingly said he was on April 1st (psych!). But he has returned to another one of his specialties: becoming a meme!!!
The Olympic swimmer was in attendance at the NCAA championship game in Arizona yesterday, where someone snapped him looking like he just spent a month on a cruise ship and forgot to pack sunscreen:
Seriously though, has anyone told him about sunscreen?? That looks painful. But not so painful that we can't roast him on Twitter, just like the sun roasted his face. Get it?!?!?!?
Here are some of the best responses to Michael Phelps' tan on Twitter that are way funnier than mine:
And as SB Nation pointed out, this guy can't seem to leave the house without becoming a meme.
Others are just trying to figure out how in hell he got that weird tan.
All signs point to swimming goggles. That would make sense, right?
A little detective work (I checked his Instagram, i'm Sherlock Holmes!) reveals he was recently filming something for Discovery’s Shark Week. So a goggle (or sunglasses) tan seems to be the explanation for all this.
Seriously though, someone tell this man about sunscreen.