Michael Phelps may not actually be returning to Olympic swimming, as he jokingly said he was on April 1st (psych!). But he has returned to another one of his specialties: becoming a meme!!!

The Olympic swimmer was in attendance at the NCAA championship game in Arizona yesterday, where someone snapped him looking like he just spent a month on a cruise ship and forgot to pack sunscreen:

Seriously though, has anyone told him about sunscreen?? That looks painful. But not so painful that we can't roast him on Twitter, just like the sun roasted his face. Get it?!?!?!?

Here are some of the best responses to Michael Phelps' tan on Twitter that are way funnier than mine:

Michael Phelps and Kramer enjoying that Phoenix sun this week.#FinalFour pic.twitter.com/lHR4WXSzGy — DAN (@danWorthington) April 4, 2017

Friend: "Michael, you gotta leave your vacation for the #nationalchampionship."

Phelps: "Oh shit, where is it?"

"Arizona."

"Be right there." pic.twitter.com/00vxuwrPar — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) April 4, 2017

Michael Phelps is every dude on the first day of class after spring break. https://t.co/Vjv8jyADCk — Dan Molloy (@DanMolloyTV) April 4, 2017

I didn't know Phelps turned to acting. And I see his first role is as an 80's ski movie bad guy pic.twitter.com/WiE82uKOzb — Jimmy Rippert (@fishboyjim) April 4, 2017

Someone get Michael Phelps an SPF sponsorship. Stat. pic.twitter.com/zxULmkahYf — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) April 4, 2017

And as SB Nation pointed out, this guy can't seem to leave the house without becoming a meme.

When you just want to enjoy some sports but become a meme ... again pic.twitter.com/ucmIPbCcNz — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017

IT GETS WORSE pic.twitter.com/XQS1iM36wM — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 4, 2017

Others are just trying to figure out how in hell he got that weird tan.

Michael Phelps stepped outside in Arizona without first putting on sunscreen https://t.co/3qEkJ2WkE6 — Ted Berg (@OGTedBerg) April 4, 2017

michael phelps looks like he laid out in his swimming goggles. https://t.co/uPtJgoBXW4 — Nolan Maktrick (@bigmakball) April 4, 2017

All signs point to swimming goggles. That would make sense, right?

A little detective work (I checked his Instagram, i'm Sherlock Holmes!) reveals he was recently filming something for Discovery’s Shark Week. So a goggle (or sunglasses) tan seems to be the explanation for all this.

What a unforgettable trip.... a dream come true!!! First time diving with sharks and I want to do it again!!! Thanks so much to @sharkweek @discovery @nbcpeacockproductions !! A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Seriously though, someone tell this man about sunscreen.

