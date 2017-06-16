Advertising

If you care about food or the Olympics, chances are you're aware of the fun fact that Michael Phelps eats 12,000 calories a day to fuel his gold-medal workouts. There's an update to that story, courtesy of People: It's not true.

Phelps took to Facebook Live to explain that it's actually impossible to eat that much. "There’s so many stories that are written about that. One random paper picked it up over in London and made this fabricated lie,” he said. “12,000 is not real. It’s impossible. You can’t eat that much.” The dream is dead, people. If you, too, grabbed a second donut with the excuse that "it's still less than what Michael Phelps would eat," you're going to need to find a new food idol. Maybe The Rock?

Even though 12,000 calories is a big ol' lie, it turns out that Phelps still eats way more than the average human. “During my prime, I was probably really eating eight to ten [thousand calories per day]," he said. But that was the most, and that was when I was in high school and still growing."

In worse news, he ate even more like a plebeian during last year's Rio Olympics. He chose to skip the carbo-loading and instead eat healthy to keep his weight down before races. “Last year, going into the Games, I was eating just fish and chicken, trying to stay away from red meat, trying to get as lean as I could,” he explained.

