In today's most predictable news, the internet is furious that Michael Phelps didn't actually, truly, line up side-by-side with a shark in a swimming pool and somehow motivate it to race him to the other side.

On Good Morning America, Phelps had tried to tamper down the expectations set by the Discovery Channel, saying "We're not in the water at the same exact time. I think that's the one thing we all—we want everyone to know—I was safe..."

Good Michael, we all want you to be safe. But the trailer definitely implied some live Phelps vs. Shark action.

"Phelps Vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy," Discovery had billed the Shark Week event. Instead, viewers were treated to "Phelps vs. CGI." Here's some of the footage:

According to The Guardian, "the shark was in-fact a computer simulation rather than a actual great white but its swim speed was calculated using data collected from the real thing." No one loved that.

Should I feel silly that I thought Michael Phelps would actually be racing a shark??...in the water with an actual shark — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) July 24, 2017

When Michael Phelps said he was gonna race a shark this is how I pictured it happening #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/GiEfJssNhL — Ryan Homler (@RHomler) July 24, 2017

Turns out 'Michael Phelps races a shark' was really 'Michael Phelps swims alone and compares his time to a CGI shark’s time.'



Disgusted. — Jack Saunders (@JaackSaunders) July 24, 2017

i spent 60 minutes of my life watching a build up to michael phelps race a fake computer generated shark. i'm pissed — spo (@spoyourboat) July 24, 2017

I was way too pumped to watch Michael Phelps race that damn shark for it to be fake shark week is off to a horrible start — carly 👻🎃 (@_carlyyy) July 24, 2017

When u anticipated Michael phelps racing a real shark for months only to realize it was cgi.. pic.twitter.com/GzOtsBKxJq — Cole (@ColeOnAPole) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps not PHYSICALLY racing a shark but still having a tv special is equal to having a meeting when it coulda been an email :/ — MacKenzie Huneke (@Huenke) July 24, 2017

Kind of feel like we could've built some shark-cage style lanes and really pit the two against each other. Need to shoot higher next year — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) July 24, 2017

Phelps ended up losing to the "shark" by two seconds in a 100 meter race.

