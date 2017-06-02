Advertising

The NBA Finals began yesterday and you know what that means— basketball stars past and present gathered around to get their egos wrecked by reading mean tweets about them on Jimmy Kimmel Live! At this point, reading mean tweets before Game 1 is a bit of a tradition, as this is the fifth year in a row that it has been done. And guess what? People never seem to get nicer to their athletic heroes as the years go by.

Some of the NBA's most popular players today like Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns and DeAndre Jordan got in on the action, as well as some basketball legends like Magic Johnson, Walt Frazier and Shaq. The segment was shot right before game 1 of the NBA Finals, where the Cavaliers were set to face the Warriors for the third straight year in a row.

"If you look up the word douche in the dictionary, you’ll see a picture of Hitler, but in that photo he’s holding up a picture of Caron Butler," read the two-time all-star. Ouch.

"I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad at free throws because his eyes are so close together," read the Clippers team member before bursting out laughing. Hey, at least this is less harsh than the tweet that Jordan read last year, which said: "F*** you DeAndre Jordan you can suck a million c**** per second and f*** yourself until you die you piece of buttf*** s***head."

Not even the NBA legends were safe from the nasty tweets from passionate fans.

"I don't think Shaq is dumb, but he sure sounds like it," read the athlete turned Icy-Hot spokesperson.

One person who simply was not having it, however, was "The Mailman" Karl Malone. He took one look at his mean tweet before facing the camera and saying, "Nah, f*** that. Karl Malone ain't doing this s***."

No Cavaliers were featured in this year’s segment, but after that Game 1 performance, there is probably no shortage of mean tweets for them to choose from on their personal Twitter feeds.

