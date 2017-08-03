Advertising

You may think you miss the Obamas, but definitely not as much as this guy.

Rishard Matthews, a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, recently debuted his new tattoo that honors former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Thank you @barackobama & @michelleobama ‼️shout Out @gino_75 ... A post shared by Rishard Matthews (@rishardmatthews) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

DANG, talk about the audacity of DOPE!

Get it? Because that tattoo is dope? And that's the title of Obama's— oh never mind.

Advertising

Titans WR Rishard Matthews has tattoed Barack & Michelle Obama on his leg (via @loganmmurdock) pic.twitter.com/dm7eHrgF3G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2017

Matthews explained why he decided to immortalize Barack and Michelle Obama on his leg to The Tennessean:

"The first president I voted for, first black president, first black first lady," said Matthews. "Myself being African American, they're obviously great role models and they let the black community and minorities, in general, know that the sky is the limit if you put your mind to it."

Ah, yes. #TBT to when U.S. presidents inspired hope and good feelings in people.

Advertising

Betcha Ted Nugent is running out to get his Trump tattoo as we speak.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.