A minor-league baseball team from Utah, the Ogden Raptors, just released the following press release for "Hourglass Appreciation Night."

See if you can figure out why people are mad.

Who says baseball is too slow? It's the timeless nature of America's Pastime that connects generations like nothing else. As such, the Ogden Raptors are proud to celebrate the great 'Sports Sans Clock' with Hourglass Appreciation Night... The home team hosts the Billings Mustangs, but the real thoroughbreds will join Raptors broadcaster A.P. Harreld in the booth. Since August is the eighth month of the calendar year, and an 8 looks tantalizingly similar to an hourglass, be there a better way to remind the world that baseball needs no clock than to feature 18 hourglass-shaped color commentators? That's right! Stars Talent Studio of Salt Lake City will provide a different stunner each half-inning. And the Raptors will video-stream the broadcast booth - well, at least the better looking half of it! ... Fans will have the opportunity to pose for pictures with the lovely ladies as we showcase seriously splendid visual appeal: Utah's legendary mountains, Dodgers and Reds farmhands - and gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!

Where to start. How about with the fact that this is the same team that offered this refreshing take on baseball:

We are going to make Baseball even greater this year!

$15 per cap: buy all three for $30.#ogdenraptors #ogdenraptorsbaseball #goraptors pic.twitter.com/Z5sFELbkD4 — Ogden Raptors (@ogdenraptors) May 3, 2017

Just what everyone wants from their minor-league baseball team: politics.

And put aside for a second the fact that "Hourglass Appreciation Night" is a shameless, '50s-era ploy to use skimpily-dressed women as a come-objectify-us draw to the game.

Focus instead on the fact that that press release just called the number "eight" tantalizing because it looks, to someone, like the shape of a woman.

8

Mom? Is that you?

The team took down the press release after the predictable backlash, according to the Huffington Post.

The top soon-to-be-cancelled minor league promotion of the year. It's exactly what you think it is: https://t.co/MIpRvGyp8t — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 6, 2017

liking sports is so tiring when the dialogue around it often shows how little of a shit they give about you https://t.co/3We50AZetp — Ashley Holcomb (@ashleyxholcomb) June 6, 2017

Meanwhile, we're left wondering—as we are so often—who thought this was a good idea?

