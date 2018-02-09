19 Olympians worth watching the games for. Because they're very attractive.

The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics are here! For most people that means two things: figure skating, now hosted by the lovely Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, and super attractive people in their athletic prime. Oh, and all the sports! But those are mostly fun for the casual viewer because of the SAPs (super attractive people). Thus, the best way to prepare for Olympics is to quickly figure out who you are most attracted to. So, without further ado, here is an incomplete list of OILFs (Olympians I'd like to ... eat fudge with). They are in no particular order, except for Steve Langton. He is first for a good reason.
Steve Langton, US, bobsledding, 34
Kailani Craine, Australia, figure skater, 19
Patrick Chan, Canada, figure skating, 27
Mark McMorris, Canada, snowboarding, 24
Sarah Nurse, Canada, ice hockey, 23
Chris Kinney, US, bobsledding, 29
Gus Kenworthy, US, freestyle skiing, 26
Ståle Sandbech, Norway, snowboarding, 24
Akuoma Omeoga, Nigeria, bobsledding, 25
Sven Thorgren, Sweden, slopestyle, 23
Pita Taufatofua, Tonga, cross-country skiing, 34
Silje Norendal, Norway, half-pipe, 24
John Daly, US, skeleton racer, 32
BONUS: John Daly and Steve Langton
Madison Chock, US, ice dancing, 25
Alex Pietrangelo, Canada, ice hockey, 28
Kevin Rolland, France, freestyle skiing, 28
Lindsay Vonn, US, Alpine ski racer, 33
Aja Evans, US, bobsledder, 29
For the record, all Olympians are attractive for having made it TO THE OLYMPICS. Of course, this benchmark doesn't take into account their characters, which should and does exclude certain people, like Shaun White.