19 Olympians worth watching the games for. Because they're very attractive.
Julianne Adams
Feb 09, 2018@1:26 PM
The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics are here! For most people that means two things: figure skating, now hosted by the lovely Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, and super attractive people in their athletic prime. Oh, and all the sports! But those are mostly fun for the casual viewer because of the SAPs (super attractive people). Thus, the best way to prepare for Olympics is to quickly figure out who you are most attracted to. So, without further ado, here is an incomplete list of OILFs (Olympians I'd like to ... eat fudge with). They are in no particular order, except for Steve Langton. He is first for a good reason.

Steve Langton, US, bobsledding, 34

Kailani Craine, Australia, figure skater, 19

Our Opening Ceremony jackets are sweet 👌🏼 @ausolympicteam @7olympics

A post shared by k a i l a n i (@kailanicraine) on

Patrick Chan, Canada, figure skating, 27

Mark McMorris, Canada, snowboarding, 24

Let the games begin! @xgames

A post shared by Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) on

Sarah Nurse, Canada, ice hockey, 23

Chris Kinney, US, bobsledding, 29

Gus Kenworthy, US, freestyle skiing, 26

Ståle Sandbech, Norway, snowboarding, 24

Saturday cruise 🏃🏼‍♀️💨 #Live #Explore #CantStop

A post shared by StaleLIFE (@stalesandbech) on

ME // 📷: @richlock

A post shared by StaleLIFE (@stalesandbech) on

Akuoma Omeoga, Nigeria, bobsledding, 25

When I’m feeling gray.

A post shared by Akuoma Omeoga (@akuomaomeoga) on

Sven Thorgren, Sweden, slopestyle, 23

Back in the snow 💙❄️/rain Photo: @processfilms @glennpettersen

A post shared by Sven Thorgren (@sventhorgren) on

November 🏊🏻‍♀️ _______________ @monsterenergy @neweraeurope

A post shared by Sven Thorgren (@sventhorgren) on

Pita Taufatofua, Tonga, cross-country skiing, 34

Silje Norendal, Norway, half-pipe, 24

The snow keeps falling down here in Switzerland ❄️❄️ #Laax

A post shared by siljenorendal (@siljenorendal) on

John Daly, US, skeleton racer, 32

BONUS: John Daly and Steve Langton

Madison Chock, US, ice dancing, 25

On Wednesdays we wear @oldnavy 🇺🇸 #oldnavystyle #TeamUSA

A post shared by Madison Chock (@chockolate02) on

Current mood: happy with a side of joy!!! 🤩 #PyeongChang2018

A post shared by Madison Chock (@chockolate02) on

Alex Pietrangelo, Canada, ice hockey, 28

@grahamrahal @rllracing coming for your job.

A post shared by Alex Pietrangelo (@alexpetro27) on

Kevin Rolland, France, freestyle skiing, 28

Lindsay Vonn, US, Alpine ski racer, 33

Back to my happy place #lakelouise 😁 📸 @usatoday

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

Aja Evans, US, bobsledder, 29

O P E N I N G C E R E M O N Y.

A post shared by Aja Evans (@ajalevans) on

God’s plan. 🖤

A post shared by Aja Evans (@ajalevans) on

For the record, all Olympians are attractive for having made it TO THE OLYMPICS. Of course, this benchmark doesn't take into account their characters, which should and does exclude certain people, like Shaun White.

