Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says the team doctor sexually abused her, too.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is the latest gymnast to publicly accuse Team USA doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. Her 2012 gymnastics teammate McKayla Maroney made a similar accusation last month, saying he molested and drugged her on many occasions, starting at age 13.

As reported by USA Today, Raisman's announcement came during an interview with 60 Minutes that will air this coming Sunday.

“I am angry. I'm really upset,” Raisman said on 60 Minutes, as per USA Today. “I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is … I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.”

Raisman also explained that she met with the FBI to discuss Nassar's actions after the 2016 Olympics. USA Gymnastics had already fired Nassar and reported him to the FBI in 2015.

The gold medalist reportedly didn't provide much more detail about the abuse in the 60 Minutes interview, but she does discuss it to some extent in her book Fierce, which is being released November 14.

Nassar has been accused of sexual abuse by over 100 athletes he "treated," both on the USA Gymnastics teams and at Michigan State University. He is currently in jail for child pornography, waiting for an official sentence.