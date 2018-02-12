The best tweets capturing the joy and boredom of the Winter Olympics.

Those competing in the Winter Olympics have dedicated their lives to the sport of their choice. They live, breathe, and eat speedskating or Alpine ski racing. Most viewers, however, are casual watchers of the international sporting event and still have not gotten a grasp on WTF curling is. Frankly, not all of us have the time to devote ourselves to the Olympics, like Leslie Jones has.
This lack of familiarity with the sport and a universal bewilderment at the dedication athletes put into their career is a great way to bond with people, whether they be in real life or on the internet. Here are ten tweets from internet people (who are so often preferable to real people) who aren't completely in tune with the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics—or whose indifference has been transformed into rapt obsession.
1.