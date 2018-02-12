The best tweets capturing the joy and boredom of the Winter Olympics.

Those competing in the Winter Olympics have dedicated their lives to the sport of their choice. They live, breathe, and eat speedskating or Alpine ski racing. Most viewers, however, are casual watchers of the international sporting event and still have not gotten a grasp on WTF curling is. Frankly, not all of us have the time to devote ourselves to the Olympics, like Leslie Jones has.

Usually the men’s spins don’t be as graceful to men as the Women but he killed it and is slaying!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/aBeS6t39ts — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 12, 2018

This lack of familiarity with the sport and a universal bewilderment at the dedication athletes put into their career is a great way to bond with people, whether they be in real life or on the internet. Here are ten tweets from internet people (who are so often preferable to real people) who aren't completely in tune with the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics—or whose indifference has been transformed into rapt obsession.

1.

Your definitive guide to the sports of the 2018 Winter Olympics pic.twitter.com/Oyon5qfHBc — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 11, 2018

2.

ME, watching the olympic ice dancing: this is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen in my life. this is the pinnacle of human achievement. i am weeping

ANNOUNCER: this pathetic worm held her arm kind of weird on the landing. she has shamed her country and family

ME: oh. okay — lust-cait of the gutters (@chaeronaea) February 11, 2018

3.

I thought the Hunger Games franchise was done? pic.twitter.com/vYT6fP32hF — Matt Mittenthal (@mattmittenthal) February 12, 2018

4.