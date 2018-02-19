French figure skater suffers a nip-slip after nightmare wardrobe malfunction at Olympics.

Being on the world stage representing your country in the Olympics is, to put it lightly, a lot of pressure. But when things unexpectedly go wrong, Olympic dreams can turn into a complete nightmare.

When Gabriella Papadakis and her partner, Guillaume Cizeron, took to the ice to skate their short program on Monday, a disastrous wardrobe malfunction was probably the last thing on the French skaters' minds. However, a few seconds into their routine, Papadakis' clasp on her halter top snapped, and her dress fell down, leaving her left breast was exposed.

Gabriella Papadakis experiences a costume malfunction with her dress for the second time this week, according to @KurtBrowning



The clasp at the back of her halter snapped.



Bad luck and a distraction for the experienced French pair. pic.twitter.com/F6quTbadWu — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 19, 2018

And although this was obviously a major distraction to the veteran pair, Papadakis managed to keep her cool and played off the malfunction like the pro she is. The two came in second, scoring 81.93— less than two points behind Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir (83.67).

French ice dancers Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis held things together through a wardrobe malfunction and finished second in the short program at #PyecongChang2018. Papadakis' costume came unhooked at the neck seconds into the music. (Xinhua photo/Wang Haofei) pic.twitter.com/Ls9463SMlF — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) February 19, 2018

The way the pair handled the malfunction scored them serious points with spectators.