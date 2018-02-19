French figure skater suffers a nip-slip after nightmare wardrobe malfunction at Olympics.

Being on the world stage representing your country in the Olympics is, to put it lightly, a lot of pressure. But when things unexpectedly go wrong, Olympic dreams can turn into a complete nightmare.
When Gabriella Papadakis and her partner, Guillaume Cizeron, took to the ice to skate their short program on Monday, a disastrous wardrobe malfunction was probably the last thing on the French skaters' minds. However, a few seconds into their routine, Papadakis' clasp on her halter top snapped, and her dress fell down, leaving her left breast was exposed.
And although this was obviously a major distraction to the veteran pair, Papadakis managed to keep her cool and played off the malfunction like the pro she is. The two came in second, scoring 81.93— less than two points behind Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir (83.67).
The way the pair handled the malfunction scored them serious points with spectators.
"It’s just frustrating to miss a few points because of a costume issue," said Cizeron, according to The Washington Post. "That’s not what we get ready for when we train. I’m still proud that we managed to pull out a program like that even with a difficulty like this."
When reporters asked Papadakis how she was feeling, the 22-year-old responded "Not great."