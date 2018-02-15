Radio host fired after making gross comments about 17-year-old Olympian Chloe Kim.

Radio personality Patrick Connor was fired from his gig at San Francisco radio station KNBR after making crude comments about 17-year-old snowboarder, Chloe Kim.

Kim won the gold medal in the women's halfpipe for team USA at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Tuesday.

giphy

Connor, who hosted a show called "The Shower Hour," made offensive comments about the Olympian while on Barstool Radio’s Sirius XM channel's new show, "Dialed-In," hosted by former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden.

"She’s fine as hell! If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass," said Connor on the air. "And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan."

Well, maybe you should be ashamed to say that.

Connor had also said, "No doubt, and in fact just to keep it on that tip, her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, ’cause I got my Wooderson going." He them quoted Dazed and Confused, adding: "'That’s what I like about them high school girls.'"