People think the Olympic Torch looks like a flaming robot penis.

The Olympic Torch lighting the Olympic Cauldron is an iconic symbol recognized worldwide, but many people feel that this year's lighting ceremony might have come off just a bit pornographic.
The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea ended with figure skater Yuna Kim transferring the flame of the torch to a large metal coil that climbed up a structure and eventually lit the cauldron.
But many people are saying that the slowly erecting metal coil looks like a 'flaming robot penis.' Hey, this is supposed to be a family show!
If you have a dirty mind, you'll get it:
Personally, I don't see it! I looks more like fiery doom rollercoaster to me. But then again, I've also never seen a flaming robot penis, so...
People on Twitter were definitely not shy about calling it like they see it:
What do you think? Giant, fiery robo-dick or just a totally innocuous object that happens to be cylindrical?