People think the Olympic Torch looks like a flaming robot penis.

The Olympic Torch lighting the Olympic Cauldron is an iconic symbol recognized worldwide, but many people feel that this year's lighting ceremony might have come off just a bit pornographic.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea ended with figure skater Yuna Kim transferring the flame of the torch to a large metal coil that climbed up a structure and eventually lit the cauldron.

But many people are saying that the slowly erecting metal coil looks like a 'flaming robot penis.' Hey, this is supposed to be a family show!

If you have a dirty mind, you'll get it:

giphy

Personally, I don't see it! I looks more like fiery doom rollercoaster to me. But then again, I've also never seen a flaming robot penis, so...

People on Twitter were definitely not shy about calling it like they see it:

Was the Olympic torch just lit by a giant robot fire penis? #firepenis — rich Hoffman (@hoffman_rich) February 9, 2018