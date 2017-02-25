Advertising

Since Shaquille O'Neal joined the post-game NBA talk show Inside The NBA in 2012, he introduced a blooper segment called Shaq'tin A Fool, which is a pretty funny name for a blooper segment, you have to admit. Basically he makes fun of the worst plays and hilarious blunders that have happened during games that past week, and one of his frequent targets is Golden State Warriors player JaVale McGee (which I would like to point out is the perfect name for someone who frequently messes up big time). This week, Shaq created this video:

Well, finally McGee had enough of the name calling and shade throwing from Shaq, and he stood up to his jolly bully, MSN reports. And this led to quite the heated late-night Twitter battle between the two:

@SHAQ get my 🥜's out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

But, is #thatall? Nope!

Aight y'all I'm done responding... I think🤔🤔🤔 — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Last thing: think about this.... h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Fair point, McGee. I like the next one because it reminds me of something my mom would say to me about a bully in third grade:

Maybe he's in love with me.... maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

And then here comes the Shaq storm:

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

And then, the all-out Twitter brawl, complete with a very un-PC photoshop by Shaq at the end:

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard... you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama... stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 now since you on a good team u wanna act like you a player now stop it u will only be remembered for shaqtin a fool #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Forget being on a good team... Ima grown man... you've had these 🥜's in yo mouth for 5-6 years now... u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

I will say, regardless of where these guys were in the U.S., the time stamps on this are concerning. Sometimes the internet is a nice and fun place, and sometimes, it's a place for pointless spars between grown men.

