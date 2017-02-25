Since Shaquille O'Neal joined the post-game NBA talk show Inside The NBA in 2012, he introduced a blooper segment called Shaq'tin A Fool, which is a pretty funny name for a blooper segment, you have to admit. Basically he makes fun of the worst plays and hilarious blunders that have happened during games that past week, and one of his frequent targets is Golden State Warriors player JaVale McGee (which I would like to point out is the perfect name for someone who frequently messes up big time). This week, Shaq created this video:
Well, finally McGee had enough of the name calling and shade throwing from Shaq, and he stood up to his jolly bully, MSN reports. And this led to quite the heated late-night Twitter battle between the two:
But, is #thatall? Nope!
Fair point, McGee. I like the next one because it reminds me of something my mom would say to me about a bully in third grade:
And then here comes the Shaq storm:
And then, the all-out Twitter brawl, complete with a very un-PC photoshop by Shaq at the end:
I will say, regardless of where these guys were in the U.S., the time stamps on this are concerning. Sometimes the internet is a nice and fun place, and sometimes, it's a place for pointless spars between grown men.