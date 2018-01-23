NFL rejects Super Bowl program ad that asks fans to stand for the national anthem.

The NFL has rejected an ad for their Super Bowl program and confirmed that, despite weeks of actual football taking center stage in football headlines, the kneeling controversy will never fade away.

The NFL would reportedly not allow a veterans organization called AMVETS to take out a full-page ad in their printed Super Bowl program that asks the audience to #PleaseStand, saying the "game program is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams and Super Bowl."

"It's never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement," continued NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy in a statement.

American Veterans leader Marion Polk responded in an open letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The message in question makes up in simplicity what it lacks in subtlety:

The protests began last year when Colin Kaepernick kneeled to "protest mistreatment of black Americans, particularly by police."

You might remember the issue escalating this year when President Donald Trump asked the crowd at his rally, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now.'"