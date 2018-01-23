NFL rejects Super Bowl program ad that asks fans to stand for the national anthem.

The NFL has rejected an ad for their Super Bowl program and confirmed that, despite weeks of actual football taking center stage in football headlines, the kneeling controversy will never fade away.
The NFL would reportedly not allow a veterans organization called AMVETS to take out a full-page ad in their printed Super Bowl program that asks the audience to #PleaseStand, saying the "game program is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams and Super Bowl."
"It's never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement," continued NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy in a statement.
American Veterans leader Marion Polk responded in an open letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The message in question makes up in simplicity what it lacks in subtlety:
The protests began last year when Colin Kaepernick kneeled to "protest mistreatment of black Americans, particularly by police."
You might remember the issue escalating this year when President Donald Trump asked the crowd at his rally, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now.'"
The issue of national anthem protests then blew up, with players across the league kneeling in solidarity, Trump responding to the protests, and everyone getting really angry and upset.
Hard to keep politics out of football.
"American Veterans appreciated the opportunity to place an ad in the Super Bowl LII program at the invitation of the National Football League," wrote AMVETS leader Marion Polk in response to the NFL's decision, "but that appreciation quickly gave way to deep disappointment when we learned your staff had refused to publish our ad because of its simple, two-word message."
According to the LA Times, the NFL in turn claimed they tried to work with AMVETS to create a league-approved advertisement for the program.
"We looked to work with the organization and asked it to consider other options such as 'Please honor our Veterans,'" said McCarthy. "They chose not to and we asked it to consider using 'Please Stand for Our Veterans.' Production was delayed as we awaited an answer."
Meanwhile, the Veterans of Foreign Wars managed to get their "We Stand for Veterans" ad approved by the NFL.
"Freedom of speech works both ways," Polk concluded in his open letter. "We respect the rights of those who choose to protest, as these rights are precisely what our members have found — and in many cases died — for."
"But imposing corporate censorship to deny that same right to those veterans who have secured it for us all is reprehensible and totally beyond the pale."
Just as football has managed to make headlines unrelated to protest and social justice in favor of headlines about Tom Brady and referee injustice, the issue of kneeling comes roaring back.
What if players kneel during the Super Bowl anthem? What if Brady kneels to run out the clock at the end of a possession?
At this point, even that would probably cause a firestorm.