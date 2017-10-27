The infuriating reason this female golfer won't get her trophy is making Twitter care about golf.

Emily Nash, a junior who plays golf at Lunenburg High School in Massachusetts, won a Division 3 tournament by four strokes on Tuesday. However, she will not be taking home the first place trophy.

I have gotten the honor of covering Emily Nash, once as and 8th grader and this past August. She is tops in my book. pic.twitter.com/pviP2FqTDr — John Love (@Jlovephotograph) October 27, 2017

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed Nash, a teenage girl, to compete with the boy's team for the tournament, but said that she would not be judged as an individual due to her gender, and only boys can win the championship. There is all-girls tournament in the Spring.

Nash told local TV station WPBF that she was not made aware of the rules before competing: "I wasn't aware that if I won I wouldn't get the title or the trophy. I feel like it's a bit unfair."

Still, Nash played the same game, all the same tees, out-golfed her male competition. Additionally, this means she will not qualify for the State Championship, but the boy who came in second place (and was awarded the first place trophy) will.

The MIAA released this statement amidst the controversy: